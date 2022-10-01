Read full article on original website
Jersey City man wanted in May homicide arrested in Pennsylvania: prosecutor
More than four months after a Jersey City man was stabbed to death, a man was arrested in Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Monday. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, was charged with the murder of Jersey City resident Jawon Purcell, who was fatally stabbed on May 29 on Bostwick Avenue.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Convicted online stalker charged with violating permanent restraining order
A Bergen County man charged several times over the years with stalking and harassing a woman online has now been charged with violating a permanent restraining order, authorities said. Daniel G. Pfeiffer, 33, of Old Tappan, was arrested Thursday after members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit...
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson
A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
NJ official eyed for chief in city where George Floyd died
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark, New Jersey, as his top pick for the city’s next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George […]
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Street Dealer Nabbed With Two Guns, Raw Heroin, Crack, Ammo, More, Passaic Sheriff Says
Passaic County sheriff's officers seized a street dealer with two guns, various drugs for sale and an assortment of packaging materials, authorities said. Detectives with Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik's Fugitive Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team assisted with the arrest of Lamont D. Baker, 30, as he left his Paterson home on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor
A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said. Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
