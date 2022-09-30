ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams-49ers injury report: Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw miss practice again

By Nicholas McGee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The 49ers have concerns over their top two interior defensive line players heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Rams.

Arik Armstead, who missed the 11-10 defeat to the Broncos in Week 3 because of a foot injury, missed Thursday practice and was a DNP again on Friday.

Worryingly, fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw – who missed much of last season with a knee injury – was also absent from his second straight practice because of a knee issue.

Kevin Givens, who had a sack in an impressive game against Denver, will be expected to start again versus Los Angeles if Armstead or Kinlaw miss out. The 49ers will also likely elevate Akeem Spence from the practice squad after he played 21 snaps against Denver.

Safety Tarvarius Moore was limited in practice on Thursday but was a DNP on Friday with a hamstring concern.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), wide receiver Danny Gray (hip) and tight ends Ross Dwelley (rib) and Tyler Kroft (knee) all once again missed practice, along with Trent Williams and Azeez Al-Shaair. The 49ers are hopeful of keeping All-Pro left tackle Williams off injured reserve after he suffered a high ankle sprain while linebacker Al-Shaair sustained an MCL sprain in Denver.

Versatile offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, who has not played this season, was limited for the second straight day with a hamstring injury, pointing to him potentially being active for the first time in 2022 for a game in which offensive line depth could be critical in Williams’ absence.

Practice Report

Did Not Participate in Practice

Thursday

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DL Arik Armstead (foot), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Friday

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DL Arik Armstead (foot), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation in Practice

Thursday

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Friday

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

