NFL

ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
The Spun

NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement On Injury: NFL World Reacts

For the first time since suffering a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken publicly. Taking to Twitter, Tagovailoa thanked his supporters for their support. He said he was grateful for everything and is feeling much better while focusing on his recovery.
TODAY.com

NFL fires one of the doctors who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to play

One of the doctors who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a hard hit on the field has been fired. The NFL is also preparing to make major changes to the league’s concussion protocols as soon as next weekend. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Tua Tagovailoa News

Shortly after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association released a statement. "Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," the NFLPA said. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."
