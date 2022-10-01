Read full article on original website
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
For the first time since suffering a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken publicly. Taking to Twitter, Tagovailoa thanked his supporters for their support. He said he was grateful for everything and is feeling much better while focusing on his recovery.
An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami...
One of the doctors who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play after a hard hit on the field has been fired. The NFL is also preparing to make major changes to the league’s concussion protocols as soon as next weekend. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
Shortly after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association released a statement. "Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," the NFLPA said. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing."
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game.
The recent concussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sparked renewed debate over the league's protocols. Nate Burleson has the latest reaction and speaks to Dr. David Agus about the new scrutiny.
