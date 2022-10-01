ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Five years of Truckee Meadows water management efforts recognized

Local and regional water management leaders gathered Sept. 27 to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Nevada Water Innovation Institute (NWII), a University-led partnership that collaborates on issues in the water sector.   . Directed by Civil & Environmental Engineering Department Chair Krishna Pagilla, the NWII made regional and national...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Small Businesses Join Together to Clean up Midtown Reno

Local small businesses held a Midtown cleanup on Sunday October 2, 2022. Volunteers gathered to help clean the streets of Midtown Reno. Everyone met at the Z Bar on South Virginia Street to get supplies and gear, as well as plan how the work will get done. They accomplished two...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.

The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Van Sickle Bi-State Park to close Wednesday for gondola work

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park will be temporarily closed this week as Heavenly Mountain Resort shifts from summer operations to preparing the gondola for the winter season. The park that straddles both California and Nevada will be closed from Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Friday, Oct....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area

A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for October 2 to 9, 2022

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Overland Street between Voltaire Street and Cochise Street will be closed, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
CARSON CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
FOX Reno

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RENO, NV

