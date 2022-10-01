ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Death row survivors urge end to death penalty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
ycitynews.com

Akron drug dealer caught, prosecuted for trafficking poison into community

While many prosecutors and judges in counties across Ohio are giving drug dealers lenient sentences, ignoring the poison they inject into communities and the untold number of overdose deaths they cause, officials involved in the criminal justice system in Muskingum County are setting a more rigid example of what happens when dealers get caught trafficking in the illegal trade.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Found Guilty of Murder, to be Sentenced on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will be sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty of murder last week. 37-year-old Cortez Watson had claimed self-defense in an incident in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn off Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township back in June.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County officers shoot and kill man who fired at police

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers fatally shot a homeowner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road. According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

