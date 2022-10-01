Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts Akron woman of killing another woman with scissors, knife
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who fatally stabbed another woman to death with scissors and a knife was found guilty by a jury Wednesday afternoon. Rochelle Paul was convicted of murder and felonious assault. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15...
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
cleveland19.com
Akron man pleads no contest to punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, pleaded no contest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Andrew Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22-year-old man arrested and accused in fatal shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting another man, police say. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder, police say. Pursley is being held in the Summit County Jail. Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the 600 block of...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
cleveland19.com
Death row survivors urge end to death penalty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 11 people have been freed from Ohio’s death row based on evidence of their innocence they are among the 190 individuals who have been exonerated nationwide, according to The Ohio Innocence Tour. The tour will be in Cleveland at the Dolan Science Center on the...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
ycitynews.com
Akron drug dealer caught, prosecuted for trafficking poison into community
While many prosecutors and judges in counties across Ohio are giving drug dealers lenient sentences, ignoring the poison they inject into communities and the untold number of overdose deaths they cause, officials involved in the criminal justice system in Muskingum County are setting a more rigid example of what happens when dealers get caught trafficking in the illegal trade.
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date is now scheduled for David McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, in September 2020. McDaniel, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 31,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to theft, aggravated robbery while on duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer indicted on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing from people while on duty, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Alfonzo Cole, 34, was indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
cleveland19.com
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
whbc.com
Canton Man Found Guilty of Murder, to be Sentenced on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will be sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty of murder last week. 37-year-old Cortez Watson had claimed self-defense in an incident in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn off Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township back in June.
cleveland19.com
West Park couple claims vicious attack could’ve been prevented if court had granted restraining order
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for four people accused of dragging a West Park couple out of their own home and beating them right outside. The vicious attack was captured on their ring doorbell camera. Court documents show this Cleveland couple had an order of protection against...
cleveland19.com
Summit County officers shoot and kill man who fired at police
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police officers fatally shot a homeowner who fired several shots at them Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road. According to officials, Springfield Township police officers were investigating a zoning law violation at a...
Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
Comments / 0