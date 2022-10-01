Netflix’s new 10-part drama series, DAHMER—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has been the center of a lot of controversy since its premiere, especially since family members of Dahmer’s victims have denounced the series as “retraumatizing,” but one thing people who have watched the show have been pretty solid on is the exposure of racial and homophobic bias on the part of the police officers who time and time again let Dahmer slip through their fingers and go on to commit more horrific murders of mostly gay Black men. In short: Systemic racism and prejudice enabled Dahmer to keep killing.

