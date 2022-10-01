Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
MLive.com
Detroit Pistons head coach says ex-Michigan player is one of team’s smartest players
DETROIT -- Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey made one thing clear after Friday’s practice: the productive players will be rewarded with playing time.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
In a poll of nearly 200 ballplayers, the trash talk near the Dodger Stadium visiting bullpen was memorable and intimidating, if not clever.
Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
Detroit News
AJ Hinch confirms Miguel Cabrera is in Tigers' plans going into 2023
Detroit — It was one of those stories where the presumption wasn’t the reality. It happens a lot these days. Something that’s chopped up on social media and talk radio gets taken as fact. The fact is, Miguel Cabrera has one year and $32 million left on...
FOX Sports
Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins 5-2
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest...
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
Detroit Tigers' spring training complex in Florida 'escaped the wrath' of Hurricane Ian
Members of the Detroit Tigers spent the weekend assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which has killed dozen and left millions without power, at Joker Marchant Stadium and the team's spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. Staffers cleaned up after the destructive Category 4 hurricane at the TigerTown grounds over...
MLive.com
Lighter and hopefully faster, Joe Veleno makes push for Red Wings job
DETROIT – After putting on weight to gain strength last summer, Joe Veleno shed some pounds this offseason to get quicker. The better he skates, the better his chances of making the Detroit Red Wings season-opening roster, he believes. “I think the game now has just gotten a lot...
MLive.com
Red Wings struggle to generate in preseason loss to Capitals
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a lineup consisting of only nine or 10 players projected to make the opening-night roster, struggled to generate any offensive pressure on Friday. John Carlson snapped a scoreless tie in the second period and the Washington Capitals defeated Detroit 2-0 at Little...
