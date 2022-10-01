ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players' health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
Mitch Albom
Miguel Cabrera
FanSided

5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski

Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The 562

Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
LAKEWOOD, CA
FOX Sports

Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLive.com

Lighter and hopefully faster, Joe Veleno makes push for Red Wings job

DETROIT – After putting on weight to gain strength last summer, Joe Veleno shed some pounds this offseason to get quicker. The better he skates, the better his chances of making the Detroit Red Wings season-opening roster, he believes. “I think the game now has just gotten a lot...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings struggle to generate in preseason loss to Capitals

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a lineup consisting of only nine or 10 players projected to make the opening-night roster, struggled to generate any offensive pressure on Friday. John Carlson snapped a scoreless tie in the second period and the Washington Capitals defeated Detroit 2-0 at Little...
DETROIT, MI

