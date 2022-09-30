Valley sees multiple highway closures over the weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation warned drivers that they'll see multiple roadway closures over the weekend.
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 is scheduled to be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
- Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday and then eastbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
- Southbound Interstate 17 scheduled to be closed between Loop 101 and Cactus Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. ADOT suggested exiting early and using detours toward southbound SR 51 or an alternate freeway route to travel to the Sky Harbor Airport area.
