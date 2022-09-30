ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Valley sees multiple highway closures over the weekend

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv0tK_0iHRezke00

The Arizona Department of Transportation warned drivers that they'll see multiple roadway closures over the weekend.

  • Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 is scheduled to be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
  • Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday and then eastbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
  • Southbound Interstate 17 scheduled to be closed between Loop 101 and Cactus Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. ADOT suggested exiting early and using detours toward southbound SR 51 or an alternate freeway route to travel to the Sky Harbor Airport area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
12news.com

How was Monsoon 2022 in Arizona? Let's take a look at the numbers

PHOENIX — The start of October signals the unofficial start of the season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice everything and sweater weather (unless you live in the Valley). It also brings about the end of Monsoon 2022. The final day of monsoon season is Sept. 30 and now is the perfect time to look back and see what the rainy season did for the Grand Canyon State.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#To The Sky#Westbound Interstate 10#Loop 202#Warner#Southbound Interstate 17#Loop 101#Adot
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?

For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
BISMARCK, ND
AZFamily

With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says

WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy