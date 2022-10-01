ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken unveils final design for Southwest Resiliency Park

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Hoboken is getting some help when it comes to flood protections.

Friday, the city unveiled the final design for its expanded Southwest Resiliency Park.

Hoboken officials say the park on Jackson Street will not only provide more recreation space, but it will also help with flood mitigation. It will be able to withhold more than double the amount of storm water.

The plan also includes six pickleball courts, a playground, a basketball court and a plaza with tables and chairs.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2023.

