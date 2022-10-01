ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Bipartisan calls for N.Y. to revamp mental health policies

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uLHa_0iHRexzC00

Bipartisan calls for New York to revamp mental health policies 00:44

NEW YORK -- There are bipartisan calls for the New York state legislature to revamp its mental health policies, including opening more psychiatric facilities.

"We have got to find better ways to house people who have mental illness," former governor David Paterson said.

"For those who have a propensity for violence, they should be institutionalized because they're a danger to the community," Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman said.

Paterson, a Democrat, and Blakeman, a Republican, both said the lawmakers should make increasing mental health services a priority.

Watch the entire discussion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer" this Sunday on CBS2 at 11:30 a.m. and catch exclusive content streaming on CBS News New York .

Comments / 1

AP_001024.bb7cd102b36642c98c7fb554860de84b.1317
2d ago

BEWARE PEOPLE because this is how they plan to snatch everyones fire arms that they are forbidden to “infringe” upon but constantly try.

Reply
2
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
David Paterson
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon

Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Policies#Mental Health Services#Mental Illness#Nassau County Exec#Democrat#Republican#Cbs News New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Legislative Gazette

Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship

The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York

After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
96.1 The Breeze

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy