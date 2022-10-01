Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide near Tropicana and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating a homicide near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Officials have not released any further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Authorities: Two aboard small plane safe after it crashes into Lake Mead
Two people in a single-engine plane headed to Las Vegas were found safely on shore after the aircraft crashed into Lake Mead on Saturday, authorities said.
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosts 2nd annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted its second annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday in Henderson.
Metro: Teen missing since Monday from NW valley neighborhood
Metro police are looking for a teenager who was last seen Monday in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Jason Aldean Marks Fifth Anniversary of Las Vegas Shootings: ‘It’s Still a Rough Day’
Jason Aldean turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 1) to mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shootings that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, saluting his "Route 91 family." Aldean posted a photo of himself and those who were on hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zachnews.net
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
KTNV
Las Vegas police: 76-year-old female dead after car crash in East Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 76-year-old woman is now declared deceased after a car crash that occurred on August 29, 2022. A three-vehicle collision occurred in East Las Vegas late August according to police. On August 29, around 7:30 a.m., a...
news3lv.com
Pop up food drive opens for 1 October anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 joined the community in remembering five years after 1 October. In honor of the 5th anniversary, News 3 partnered up with The Just One Project for a pop-up food drive at Eldorado high school. The Just One Project works e to ensure local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada hosts October events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada will be hosting a series of events throughout the month of October. Some of the events this month will include music therapy classes, art painting classes, a buddy walk, and a boo bash at the end of the month.
Parrot stolen from Las Vegas printing shop, search continues for suspect
The owners of a local business reached out to 8 News Now for help, after they said their double yellow-headed Amazon parrot had been stolen.
Animal Foundation shelter moves closer to ‘manageable level’ following admission department resignation
After asking the community for help and the shelter's capacity reaching "a critical point," The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter's population is moving closer to a manageable level.
8newsnow.com
1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
news3lv.com
1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
news3lv.com
5 Years Stronger: One October Special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Comments / 0