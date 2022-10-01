ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, NV
news3lv.com

The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Road
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pop up food drive opens for 1 October anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 joined the community in remembering five years after 1 October. In honor of the 5th anniversary, News 3 partnered up with The Just One Project for a pop-up food drive at Eldorado high school. The Just One Project works e to ensure local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

5 Years Stronger: One October Special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy