ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk

A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
eastcountymagazine.org

GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT

Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

How to vote in jail or if you have a record

For more on how to vote and where to find your nearest vote center or ballot drop-off location, read our story, “What you need to know to vote in California’s 2022 General Election.” Leer en español aquí. Go to. In some states, the right to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eccalifornian.com

State Attorney General moves to protect vouchers

California Attorney General Bob Bonta sent a letter to the city of El Cajon demanding it immediately stop sending warning notices to local hotels participating in the county’s bridge housing voucher program on Sept. 23. This follows city staff reporting that seven motels in El Cajon operating as homeless shelters, with between 22% and 100% of occupants using homeless hotel vouchers. Staff reported that one San Diego County contractor, Equus, had placed 158 individuals into El Cajon motels with vouchers over the Sept. 11 weekend.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Downtown San Diego#County Jails#Politics State#Ab 2343
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing

San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy