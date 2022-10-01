Read full article on original website
Related
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
kusi.com
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk
A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
RELATED PEOPLE
eastcountymagazine.org
GOVERNOR NEWSOM SIGNS CARE COURT LEGISLATION TO ASSURE MENTALLY ILL ARE HOUSED AND GET TREATMENT
Photo via the Governor’s office: Governor Gavin Newsom signs the CARE Act into law at a ceremony in San Jose. September 29, 2022 (Sacramento) – East County’s legislators unanimously supported a measure signed into law Sept. 14 by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s aimed at addressing a dire problem: homeless people suffering from untreated mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
KPBS
How to vote in jail or if you have a record
For more on how to vote and where to find your nearest vote center or ballot drop-off location, read our story, “What you need to know to vote in California’s 2022 General Election.” Leer en español aquí. Go to. In some states, the right to...
eccalifornian.com
State Attorney General moves to protect vouchers
California Attorney General Bob Bonta sent a letter to the city of El Cajon demanding it immediately stop sending warning notices to local hotels participating in the county’s bridge housing voucher program on Sept. 23. This follows city staff reporting that seven motels in El Cajon operating as homeless shelters, with between 22% and 100% of occupants using homeless hotel vouchers. Staff reported that one San Diego County contractor, Equus, had placed 158 individuals into El Cajon motels with vouchers over the Sept. 11 weekend.
How it took a lawsuit to guarantee students in California’s poorest schools a right to read
AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY writing a fifth-grade book report on “The Cat in the Hat,” a book meant for kindergartners. A second-grade girl stuck at a preschool reading level. Students who break down in tears when asked to read aloud in class. While some might blame teachers or schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
City, County Set Joint Summit on Building 10,000 Units of Affordable Housing
San Diego County and its largest city are planning to work together to build at least 10,000 affordable housing units on public land and streamline permitting for developers. Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will lead a joint summit of the two governing bodies on Monday where a resolution to move forward is expected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
New State Law Allows SDSU, Other CSU Campuses to Offer Doctorates in Public Health
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB 684 allowing San Diego State and other California State University campuses to offer independent Doctor of Public Health programs. The signing of the bill is a welcome development, according to San Diego State officials, who have advocated for independent doctorates. “SDSU has long argued...
Comments / 1