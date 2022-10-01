ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Did Ian damage your house? Here’s how to make homeowners and flood insurance claims

By Mary Dimitrov
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QaPc_0iHRd40300

As Hurricane Ian pushed through the Lowcountry, The National Weather Service warned of considerable damage to buildings from flooding, high winds and fallen trees and branches.

If your home was damaged, filing a homeowner’s insurance claim will help you get money back for losses or damage. Flood insurance is not part of a standard homeowners policy, and those with flood insurance will need to file flood claims separately.

Here is the process and steps to follow as you start your insurance claims:

Contact your insurance agent or company to report loss and damage as soon as you are safe

When speaking with your insurance agent, be prepared to provide your policy number and contact information. Consider asking them the following questions: Am I covered? How long do I have to file a claim? What is my deductible, and will my claim exceed my deductible? If claims won’t exceed your deductible, it might not be worth making a claim. Am I eligible for an advance payment? An advance payment will get you some money earlier and be deducted from the final claim payment.

Your insurance company should send you claim forms once you verbally make a claim. Fill these out as soon as possible and return them to get the process started.

Your adjuster should then contact you within 48 hours of you reporting your claim. An adjuster works for the insurance company to review what happened and estimate how much money you’ll receive. It may take more time considering local conditions.

Photograph or videotape the damage

Once it’s safe, take as much documentation as possible of structural damage, damage to appliances and furniture, standing flood water levels, and anything else that may have been damaged. It’s important to take pictures of appliance makes, models and serial numbers. Your adjuster will need evidence of damage to provide an accurate repair estimate. The more you can document the better.

Make repairs and clean up

After you are finished documenting damage you can make temporary repairs and take steps to protect your property from further damage. Be sure to keep receipts for what you spend. If you need to relocate, keep those receipts as well.

Make a list of lost and damaged property

Your adjuster will need a list of what was damaged and lost. Your insurance company will likely send an adjuster to inspect your damages, and a list will make it easier for them to complete their inspection. You want to make sure they don’t miss anything.

Work with your adjuster

Your adjuster will likely visit your home to provide an inspection. They may need help from an engineer or other experts to assess damage, so be prepared for multiple visits. At the end of the inspection, the inspector should provide you with information about what you need to do and what will happen next.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Agent#Linus Realestate
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Red Cross urges South Carolinians to build emergency kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Ian draws near, the Red Cross says they are prepared to open shelters to ensure people have a safe place to ride out the storm. “We really don’t know what the impacts are going to be in South Carolina. We’d rather be underprepared than overprepared so we advise everybody to have a kit, have a plan,” says Red Cross Executive Director Rebecca Jordan.
ADVOCACY
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Tree falls on home in McClellanville

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
live5news.com

POWER OUTAGES: Tens of thousands without power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry power utilities reported more than 30,000 outages across the Lowcountry by mid-morning Friday as Hurricane Ian approached the South Carolina coast. Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy is reporting 17,805 customers impacted by 341 active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Charleston County: 12,638. Berkeley County:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBTW News13

Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school

We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian

The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
4K+
Followers
144
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy