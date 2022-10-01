Read full article on original website
Council Declares Oct. 5 As ‘Energy Efficiency Day’
Los Alamos County Environmental Services Manager Angelica Gurule, left, and DPU Energy Conservation Coordinator Abbey Hayward accept a proclamation from County Councilor Melanee Hand. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors meeting in regular session Tuesday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 5 as “Energy Efficiency Day”. The...
DOE-EM Los Alamos Exceeds Legacy Waste Shipment Goals By 70 Percent For Fiscal Year 22 Which Ended Sept. 30
N3B waste handling operators mine containers of transuranic radioactive waste from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations to prepare for shipment to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, where it will be permanently and safely stored in underground salt beds. N3B exceeded its waste shipment goals in FY22 by more than 70 percent. Photo Courtesy N3B.
Performance Monitoring Of County Council
The General Election is fast approaching with early voting starting October 11. Forums and newspaper articles are beginning to clarify the stance of candidates for Los Alamos County Councilor. Voters have an advantage when evaluating two of the candidates (me and Chair Ryti) who are currently serving on County Council. Voters can see the actual records of attendance, how we vote on the current issues, and our comments during Council sessions. If it is too difficult to sit through the four-hour meetings, any citizen has the luxury of watching a videotaped meeting on their own schedule and cut it into increments if needed. There are many topics and many votes, and in many instances the council members agree unanimously regardless of partisanship. Many citizens are not aware of the tremendous amount of information that a County Councilor processes every week and may question when the Council makes a decision that is different from the recommendations made by a board. Sometimes the reason for this is that new information has come to light after a decision has been made by a board, and although this information is often mentioned briefly by Council members in the Council meeting, the details don’t always carry back to everyone in the public, sometimes leading to skepticism. I have participated on Council for only a short time; yet I see that the current seven councilors are able to get positive things done for our community on a regular basis. Councilors listen to input in a variety of ways and work with county staff to address issues daily. In many instances, developing a good working relationship with colleagues and staff helps to get things done because we are working together to reach common community goals and priorities, not against each other which can cause stagnation.
Given Three Minutes To Introduce Themselves, Here’s What Candidates For Council Had To Say At The LWV Candidates Forum – Part 1
Candidates for Los Alamos County Council on screen Thursday with LWV moderator Barbara Calef, Lynn Jones who asked the questions and timekeeper Willow Chartrand Screenshot/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. As Los Alamos County Council Chair and candidate for reelection Randall Ryti said Thursday evening during the League of Women Voters Virtual Candidate Forum,...
What Council Candidates Had To Say On Population Growth For Los Alamos County And Council Meetings – Part 2
This is the second part of a series on the opinions of candidates for Los Alamos County Council that they voiced during the September 29 League of Women Voters Candidate Forum online. Responses to questions are presented in the order in which they were given. Los Alamos is a small...
Monday and Tuesday’s Voting Machine Certification Postponed
The Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office has postponed the voting machine certification that was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. County Clerk Naomi Maestas said Monday morning that the postponement is due to illness and that the certification will be rescheduled with required advertising and three days advance notice. She said all the machines to be used during early voting for the Nov. 8 election have already been certified. Clerk Maestas apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.
In Support Of Magistrate Court Judge Candidate Catherine Taylor
This letter is written to introduce my friend Catherine Taylor to the voters of Los Alamos County. I have known her for many years and I hope you can meet her someday. Catherine is running for the position of Magistrate Judge and she has many attributes that make her an excellent candidate for the position.
Recent Letters From Gary Stradling And Sharla Dempsey
Recent letters from Gary Stradling and Sharla Dempsey saw fit to highlight that Gary and I share a dim view of certain provisions of the proposed nuisance code. I want to make it clear that is about all we have in common. At the League of Women Voters Forum, Gary repeated the MAGA Republican canard that the worldwide climate disasters resulting from the catastrophic spike in greenhouse gases are just normal climate fluctuations, dog-whistled in Trumpist code that he has “concerns” about the integrity of the last presidential election, and in a classic display of benightedness indicated that his compassion for autistic and other “handicapped” persons extends to members of the LGBTQ community. I do not share these ideas and I have “concerns” about the suitability for public office of a person who holds these views.
Los Alamos County Employers Invited To Register Now To Participate In Oct. 13 Job Fair At Fuller Lodge
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Los Alamos Job Fair at Fuller Lodge, 2132 Central Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sponsored by TechSource and Los Alamos County, the Job Fair is free to all employers and job seekers. Businesses may visit the Los Alamos Chamber website to register, and do not need to be a current Chamber member to participate. Please note that space is very limited. Employers should sign up early to participate. If you cannot attend, please email your job listing to the Chamber and it will be promoted at the Job Fair and online.
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
LAHS Classes Of 1970 And 1969 Raise $6,450 In Scholarship Funds During Summer Reunion
A check for $6,450 is presented to J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Committee Treasurer Ron Wilkins, far right, by Abel Chavez, LAHS Class of 1969 Fundraising Co-Chair, Class of 1970 representatives Nancy Thomas Hatfield and Judy McKenzie. Courtesy photo. LAHS CLASS REUNION NEWS. It does not take much to prove the...
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinic Set For Monday, Oct 3 For ages 18+ Only
In conjunction with Los Alamos County, Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding a COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic scheduled for Monday, October 3. While previous notices indicated the clinic would be available for ages 12+, currently PMG is only able to provide the Pfizer Omicron booster for all eligible individuals, ages 18 years and up.
Actress/Activist Jane Fonda Attends Santa Fe Fundraiser For Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Actress/activist Jane Fonda, second from right, attended a campaign fundraiser Thursday in Santa Fe for State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, far left. Also present were, from left, Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster and Andrea Determan. Not pictured is Theresa Cull, candidate for Los Alamos County Council. Courtesy photo.
