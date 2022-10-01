Read full article on original website
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: ‘A Little of This, a Little of That’
In 2003, I earned my first department head position. I was incredibly excited about this leadership opportunity. And, if I’m being honest, I was way too impressed with my own title. On one of my first days in the building, I rode the elevator from the basement to my...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Tennis Trouble; Speeding Complaint
8:06 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was in their yard overnight; it turned out to be a neighbor looking for their cat. 8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about an unauthorized $518.95 charge to his credit card using Square. The credit card company said the charge was authorized based on a phone conversation with the charging company. EGPD contacted the company and the representative said they did not use Square and did not have a record of work at the EG man’s home.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Now Hiring: 30 New Opportunities
Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in and around East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last week. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview.
Comments / 0