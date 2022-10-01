Thursday night was a matchup everyone was waiting for as a red hot Miami Dolphins team went up against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals who were looking to regain a foothold on being Super Bowl contenders once again. Fans had some concerns about the status of Tua going into Thursday night as he seemingly suffered a concussion. After a short appointment with the medical staff, Tua returned to the game when his injury was ruled out as a concussion. It was later reported that his collapse on the field after a hit by the Bills defense was a back injury. Fans had some questions about the validity of the the concussion test going into the Thursday night matchup and their concerns would only get worse during the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO