The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from Oct. 3 through Dec. 2. The goal is to gather more than 4,000 blankets this year – double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter, a news release says.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO