ourquadcities.com
Bi-state Emmaus Procession set for Oct. 8
A five-mile bi-state Emmaus Procession will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Quad-Cities. The procession will reenact the walk to Emmaus, beginning with Mass at Scared Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Walkers will stop at other parishes along the way, ending with Benediction and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary, Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students
Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
Hundreds of local motorcyclists hit the road to help kids receive gifts this Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — More than 300 Quad City motorcyclists took initiative over the weekend to make sure kids have presents under the tree this Christmas. A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, or A.B.A.T.E., held its 38th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Davenport. The ride started...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
Downtown two-ways a done deal
A debate that went on for years in Davenport came to an end Wednesday night. City council voted to approve changing 3rd and 4th streets downtown into two-ways. Council members split down the middle, 5-5. Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie in favor of the change. Opponents of changing the streets spoke, hoping to change […]
ourquadcities.com
Sip, Savor, and Support | Rock Island Children Advocacy Center
Executive Director Marcy O’Brien sat down with us to talk about you can take part of the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission to help abused children in an upcoming fundraising event. For more information visit e.givesmart.com/events/sdY/
ourquadcities.com
Free in-person workshops will help screen for cancer
UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are hosting free in-person educational workshops to help screen for colon cancer in Muscatine. Regular screenings are key in identifying colon cancer early and increasing survival rates, a news release says. “Cancer is a tough topic to talk...
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
ourquadcities.com
Rotary Club presents 2nd annual QC blanket drive
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from Oct. 3 through Dec. 2. The goal is to gather more than 4,000 blankets this year – double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees
An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
ourquadcities.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts menstrual-product drive
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its first Menstrual Product Drive, for Period Action Day (PAD) on Saturday, Oct. 8. Period Action Day is a National event, a day to grow the menstrual movement and act to end period poverty in our lifetime, a news release says.
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
13-year-old charged with terrorism after threatening Iowa school on Thursday
A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
