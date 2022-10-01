ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Bi-state Emmaus Procession set for Oct. 8

A five-mile bi-state Emmaus Procession will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Quad-Cities. The procession will reenact the walk to Emmaus, beginning with Mass at Scared Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Walkers will stop at other parishes along the way, ending with Benediction and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary, Moline.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students

Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Genesis West emergency department closing

Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Downtown two-ways a done deal

A debate that went on for years in Davenport came to an end Wednesday night. City council voted to approve changing 3rd and 4th streets downtown into two-ways. Council members split down the middle, 5-5. Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie in favor of the change. Opponents of changing the streets spoke, hoping to change […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Free in-person workshops will help screen for cancer

UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are hosting free in-person educational workshops to help screen for colon cancer in Muscatine. Regular screenings are key in identifying colon cancer early and increasing survival rates, a news release says. “Cancer is a tough topic to talk...
MUSCATINE, IA
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rotary Club presents 2nd annual QC blanket drive

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from Oct. 3 through Dec. 2. The goal is to gather more than 4,000 blankets this year – double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter, a news release says.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Generous volunteer leaves her home to help shelter refugees

An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities. Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization. We...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts menstrual-product drive

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its first Menstrual Product Drive, for Period Action Day (PAD) on Saturday, Oct. 8. Period Action Day is a National event, a day to grow the menstrual movement and act to end period poverty in our lifetime, a news release says.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline accident sends two to hospital

An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
MOLINE, IL
KCAU 9 News

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.

