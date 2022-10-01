Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be temporarily closing the Sierra View Library starting Oct. 10 for planned renovations. The library will be closed until February of 2023. Funding for the renovations was provided through a partnership Washoe County, Washoe County Library System, and the Reno Town Mall. No...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Food Systems granted gift to support their mission
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Gilbert, better known as the kitchen mama with Reno Food Systems, is talking boasts a large amount of organic produce that is grown on a 5 acre vegetable farm in west Reno. “Our mission is to create a vibrant, just resilient food system,” she said....
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dry and warm conditions persist through this week. Reno will see temperatures in the mid 80′s and light breezes. A wonderful week to get outside and enjoy Northern Nevada!
KOLO TV Reno
House fire in northwest Reno knocked down
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon
Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
nevadabusiness.com
Commercial Developments in Nevada
Nevada is growing, with the in-migration of both residents and businesses, and the concentration of new industry in metro areas. As population and industry grow, the economy remains cyclical, ups and downs balancing each other out. Industries grow and contract, according to demand. During the pandemic, the need for office space dropped significantly, while the need for warehousing, logistics, last mile distribution centers, and anything involved with delivering product to a locked down population exploded in growth.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
mynews4.com
Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
Comments / 0