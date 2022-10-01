Nevada is growing, with the in-migration of both residents and businesses, and the concentration of new industry in metro areas. As population and industry grow, the economy remains cyclical, ups and downs balancing each other out. Industries grow and contract, according to demand. During the pandemic, the need for office space dropped significantly, while the need for warehousing, logistics, last mile distribution centers, and anything involved with delivering product to a locked down population exploded in growth.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO