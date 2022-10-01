Read full article on original website
WWII veteran receives military awards 70 years later after records destroyed in fire
Congressmember Nanette Barragán presented Dr. Bernard Strickland with his military service awards from over 70 years ago after his records were destroyed.
News 12
Sen. Blumenthal encourages military veterans exposed to burn pits to apply for VA benefits
U.S. military veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins are now eligible for special benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is encouraging veterans who left the service between Oct. 1, 2001 and Oct. 1, 2013, and have never enrolled in V.A. healthcare, to apply for the benefits.
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient's foundation carries on legacy helping Gold Star families: 'Here to serve'
The Woody Williams Foundation, founded by the late World War II veteran Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams, aims to continue his legacy of honoring Gold Star families nationwide.
coloradopolitics.com
Air Force Academy's 'Mom/dad' controversy draws renewed attention to a modern, military-wide debate
The "woke wars" that have been raging in U.S. culture for the past few years have now arrived full force in military academies, as evidenced by the recent controversy over a diversity and inclusion briefing at the Air Force Academy — and the academy's defense of the program. Academy...
