Congress & Courts

The Hill

Haitian advocates file lawsuit against Biden administration over Del Rio

A coalition of Haitian immigrant advocacy groups on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming authorities have not responded to freedom of information requests regarding the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September of last year. The lawsuit comes a year after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants encamped under a bridge…
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
ABC Big 2 News

Lawmakers issue statements on illegal migrants in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Texas legislators have issued statements pointing fingers at the Biden Administration’s open border policies following reports of busses dropping off migrants in Ector County, Texas at a Pilot Convenience Store on I-20.   “I am aware of the reports that illegal migrants are being dropped off in West Odessa and am coordinating […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
WOWK

Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was ‘America-based’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian.
WORLD
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Puerto Rico

President Biden, speaking from the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday afternoon, is expected to announce $60 million in federal aid for the island territory’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The event is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET. Watch the live video above.
POLITICS
WOWK

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
U.S. POLITICS
WOWK

Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene roared toward Mexico’s Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas on Monday, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024.
MONONGAHELA, PA
WOWK

Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party...
WORLD
WOWK

Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was...
