Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Haitian advocates file lawsuit against Biden administration over Del Rio
A coalition of Haitian immigrant advocacy groups on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming authorities have not responded to freedom of information requests regarding the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September of last year. The lawsuit comes a year after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants encamped under a bridge…
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Lawmakers issue statements on illegal migrants in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Texas legislators have issued statements pointing fingers at the Biden Administration’s open border policies following reports of busses dropping off migrants in Ector County, Texas at a Pilot Convenience Store on I-20. “I am aware of the reports that illegal migrants are being dropped off in West Odessa and am coordinating […]
Czech police nab smugglers in new border checks as migrant flows spike
STARY HROZENKOV, Czech Republic, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Czech police chasing a vanload of migrants fired warning shots on Thursday as they began checks on the border with Slovakia to combat a sharp rise in people, mostly Syrians, heading illegally to western Europe.
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citgo 6 members freed from Venezuela; Biden releases 2 prisoners
The Biden Administration released 2 prisoners in exchange for the release of the remaining Citgo 6 members.
WOWK
Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was ‘America-based’
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian.
Opening Statements Begin In Oath Keepers' Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Prosecutors alleged in federal court that the five defendants tried to change the course of U.S. history.
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Puerto Rico
President Biden, speaking from the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday afternoon, is expected to announce $60 million in federal aid for the island territory’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The event is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET. Watch the live video above.
President Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
President Biden and First lady Jill Biden are set to travel to Puerto Rico Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona.
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
WOWK
Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
WOWK
Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene roared toward Mexico’s Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas on Monday, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with...
WOWK
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) — The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024.
WOWK
Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party...
WOWK
Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was...
Comments / 0