ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels are back in Northern Nevada ahead of the Aviation Roundup. Prior to hitting the skies over the weekend, they flew with a school counselor at Virginia City High School. Caren Baum was chosen to fly with them because of her work with kids...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
State
Wyoming State
Elko, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Carlin, NV
State
Utah State
Elko Daily Free Press

Silver Sage FFA summer activities

SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Census: Nevada 2nd for rent increases last year

Quoting U.S. Census Bureau data, helpadvisor.com says that, during the past year, nearly 28 percent of Nevada tenants were hit with $250 a month or higher rent increases. The numbers were published in a report by helpadvisor.com released this week. Only Florida had a higher percentage of renters to face...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Hamilton
KOLO TV Reno

BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Riverton honors Hometown Heroes

ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
SPRING CREEK, NV
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Hazardous Material#Volunteers#Traffic Accident#Elko Mine Safety Olympiad#Gold Mine#The Health Safety And#The Safety Olympiad
Elko Daily Free Press

'Bats of the World' presentation

ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
ELKO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy