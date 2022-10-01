Read full article on original website
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Angels are back in Northern Nevada ahead of the Aviation Roundup. Prior to hitting the skies over the weekend, they flew with a school counselor at Virginia City High School. Caren Baum was chosen to fly with them because of her work with kids...
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Elko Daily Free Press
Silver Sage FFA summer activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
Elko Daily Free Press
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo during a debate on Oct. 2, 2022. (Photos courtesy of David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist.
Nevada Appeal
Census: Nevada 2nd for rent increases last year
Quoting U.S. Census Bureau data, helpadvisor.com says that, during the past year, nearly 28 percent of Nevada tenants were hit with $250 a month or higher rent increases. The numbers were published in a report by helpadvisor.com released this week. Only Florida had a higher percentage of renters to face...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
Survivors and victims impacted from 1 October get to express all the feelings they continue to feel by customizing lanterns and reflecting five years later. 1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress. Updated: 7 hours ago. A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire...
Elko Daily Free Press
'Bats of the World' presentation
ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
Nevada highest in US cybercrime rankings
With 637 cybercrime victims for every 100,000 people, Nevada ranked at the top in the U.S., followed by Alaska, Iowa, Florida and Delaware.
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
