Tracking Ian | Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; here's what that means

By 5:00 p.m. Friday, Ian was downgraded after making landfall near Georgetown, SC as a category 1 hurricane. The storm continues to churn into North Carolina as a post-tropical cyclone.

So what is a post-tropical cyclone and how dangerous is the storm at this level?

ABC11 Meteorologist Robert Johnson says Ian as a post-tropical cyclone is still just as dangerous as a tropical storm. The only difference is that it has lost its warm core (tropical characteristics in meteorology) and now has a cooler core.

Ian officially going from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone makes no impact for central NC. Impacts are all the same.

See other weather terms here

You may also be wondering about hurricane categories. For example, how intense is a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane, and what do the different categories mean for people in the storm's path?

The National Weather Service uses the Saffir-Simpson Scale, which only measures a hurricane's sustained wind speeds using a 1 to 5 rating system. This scale provides estimates of potential property damage, according to NWS.

Category 1 hurricane: A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds between 74-95 mph, according to NWS.

Category 2 hurricane: Winds on a Category 2 hurricane are between 96-110 mph. According to the NWS, its "extremely dangerous winds" can cause major roof and siding damage to well-constructed homes.

Category 3 hurricane: A Category 3 hurricane has continuous winds between 111-129 mph, where "devastating damage will occur," the NWS said.

Category 4 hurricane: Category 4 storms can cause "catastrophic damage" with their 130-156 mph winds. A Category 4 storm can cause severe damage to well-constructed homes, including damaging most of the roof and exterior walls.

Category 5 hurricane: Category 5 hurricanes are the most devastating, with sustained winds of at least 157 mph.