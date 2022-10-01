Holt International president and CEO Phil Littleton resigns from adoption agency

Phil Littleton, the president and CEO of Holt International Children's Services, has resigned, according to an announcement by the Eugene-based child adoption agency.

The nonprofit's board of directors have appointed Dan Smith, the organization's chief financial officer, to serve as interim CEO effective Saturday, according to a news release. Littleton did not return requests for comment Friday.

In a phone interview, Smith declined to say why Littleton resigned, other than it was a personal decision.

"He's been a great leader for us, and personally a mentor for me," Smith said. "We will miss him as he moves on to this next chapter in his life."

Littleton, 59, said in the release it was "an honor and a privilege to serve Holt" and did not offer any reason for his departure.

“I’m proud of how the organization has expanded its services well beyond adoption to keep families together and to care for children in their home countries through our sponsorship programs," Littleton said. "I am grateful for all of the hard work and contributions of Holt's staff, partners and donors. I am also confident the organization will continue to grow and thrive well into the future.”

Holt International is a Christian organization created in 1956 by Bertha Holt. It works with countries around the world to connect families with children for adoption and other services such as being able to "sponsor" a child and pay to assist with their education, nutrition and more.

With Smith set to serve as interim leader, the board will form a search committee to find a permanent president and CEO. No formal timeline for that has been announced yet, Smith said.

In 18 years with Holt International, Littleton expanded the organization into 15 countries, impacting the lives of more than 1 million children, family members and others, the release said.

Margaret Fitch-Hauser, chair of the board, wrote in the release the organization is "thankful for our time with Phil and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors."

For the fiscal year ending in September 2021, Holt’s total revenues exceeded $32 million, according to the release.

