ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Holt International president and CEO Phil Littleton resigns from adoption agency

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdTcA_0iHRcGOt00

Phil Littleton, the president and CEO of Holt International Children's Services, has resigned, according to an announcement by the Eugene-based child adoption agency.

The nonprofit's board of directors have appointed Dan Smith, the organization's chief financial officer, to serve as interim CEO effective Saturday, according to a news release. Littleton did not return requests for comment Friday.

In a phone interview, Smith declined to say why Littleton resigned, other than it was a personal decision.

"He's been a great leader for us, and personally a mentor for me," Smith said. "We will miss him as he moves on to this next chapter in his life."

Littleton, 59, said in the release it was "an honor and a privilege to serve Holt" and did not offer any reason for his departure.

“I’m proud of how the organization has expanded its services well beyond adoption to keep families together and to care for children in their home countries through our sponsorship programs," Littleton said. "I am grateful for all of the hard work and contributions of Holt's staff, partners and donors. I am also confident the organization will continue to grow and thrive well into the future.”

Holt International is a Christian organization created in 1956 by Bertha Holt. It works with countries around the world to connect families with children for adoption and other services such as being able to "sponsor" a child and pay to assist with their education, nutrition and more.

With Smith set to serve as interim leader, the board will form a search committee to find a permanent president and CEO. No formal timeline for that has been announced yet, Smith said.

In 18 years with Holt International, Littleton expanded the organization into 15 countries, impacting the lives of more than 1 million children, family members and others, the release said.

Margaret Fitch-Hauser, chair of the board, wrote in the release the organization is "thankful for our time with Phil and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors."

For the fiscal year ending in September 2021, Holt’s total revenues exceeded $32 million, according to the release.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com or 541-521-2498, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Emerald Media

A vigil honors the life of unhoused woman who touched her community

Amber Mark was sleeping in a tent on Highway 99 when she was killed by 18-year-old Anthony Charles Rodeen after he ran over her tent on Sept. 8. The driver continued driving recklessly after running over Mark and one other the tent. He eventually hit another pedestrian after driving onto a sidewalk near a Dari Mart before being apprehended by a witness and arrested by Eugene police.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison

ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adoption Agency#Christian
hh-today.com

What’s to become of this vacant lot?

The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
ALBANY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
yachatsnews.com

Nearly two years after sensational Waldport homicide, outside judge will see if prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree on plea, sentence for accused killer

Mark and Christine Campbell were asleep in their apartment overlooking Crestview Golf Course early the morning of Dec. 6, 2020, when she heard a noise from the vacant apartment next door. Christine Campbell returned to their bedroom, alerted her husband but he fell back to sleep. She went to look...
WALDPORT, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy