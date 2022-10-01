Skydance has decided to completely cancel its upcoming movie Dallas Sting, following allegations regarding the true story upon which it is based. The news was broken on Wednesday, with outlets (including The Hollywood Reporter) revealing that the project was only six weeks away from filming in New Orleans and had already been mostly cast, with Matthew McConaughey set in the starring role. It is unclear at this point exactly what the allegations are, but the report says that Skydance and the film's producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."

FIFA ・ 18 DAYS AGO