Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
The mere mention of remaking an everlasting cult classic threatens to incite a riot
There aren’t many movies that can be deemed 100 percent safe from being remade or rebooted, but if the film community had its way, John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China would be added to the club in an instant. While we’ve so far managed to escape the...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Armageddon Time’ Star Jaylin Webb Signs With Innovative Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Jaylin Webb, the young star of James Gray’s autobiographical period drama, Armageddon Time, has signed with Innovative Artists for representation. Armageddon Time, starring Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, and Anne Hathaway, is a coming of age story, written and directed by Gray (The Immigrant, Ad Astra) inspired by his life, set in Queens, New York during the 1980 election season. Webb won critical acclaim at the recent Cannes Film Festival for his heartbreaking performance as the pivotal character of Johnny – a Black kid with fewer advantages, who undergoes a multitude of hardships and is treated differently than his white classmate and friend,...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
ComicBook
Skydance Cancels Dallas Sting Starring Matthew McConaughey Weeks Before Filming Due to Disturbing Allegations
Skydance has decided to completely cancel its upcoming movie Dallas Sting, following allegations regarding the true story upon which it is based. The news was broken on Wednesday, with outlets (including The Hollywood Reporter) revealing that the project was only six weeks away from filming in New Orleans and had already been mostly cast, with Matthew McConaughey set in the starring role. It is unclear at this point exactly what the allegations are, but the report says that Skydance and the film's producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."
TVGuide.com
New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip
Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th
Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “Smile " topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner’s rom-com “Bros” in the dust. Universal’s...
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Sets Release Date With First Trailer
Emancipation stars Will Smith as a slave who escapes from a plantation in the South in the 1860s and then tries to evade his captors. The trailer suggests the film, which will premiere in theaters followed by a release on the Apple TV+ streaming service, has stunning cinematography from Robert Richardson, and powerful direction from Antoine Fuqua.
Baz Luhrmann On Tom Hanks Playing Tom Parker In ‘Elvis’: “He Wanted To Play A Character His Fanbase Wouldn’t Want Him To Do” – RTS London
Tom Hanks “wanted to play a character his fanbase wouldn’t want him to do” and therefore jumped at the chance to play Tom Parker in Elvis, according to Baz Luhrmann. The Oscar-winning Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby director said he expected to take a long time to convince Hanks to play the role but “within 15 minutes he wanted to do it.”
How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Online: The Anticipated Sequel Hits Streamers Friday
The Salem witch sisters are back for a straight-to-streamer reunion this week with the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic. The reboot arrives on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30. Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the reboot, nearly three decades after their fabulously flamboyant performances turned what was expected to be a typical comedy with fleeting success into a campy cult favorite that has become a Halloween staple for millions across the country. Read More: The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane...
Collider
'Tár': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Cate Blanchett, having won two Academy Awards and been nominated for an additional four, has more than proven herself as one of the best acting talents in the industry today. Winning for both The Aviator (2004) and Blue Jasmine (2013), and being a part of massive franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones, Blanchett has no intention of finishing up her acting portfolio any time soon. Teaming up with Little Children (2006) director, Todd Field, for his first project in over 15 years, Blanchett's latest is already garnering major critical praise.
Movie Review – Don’t Worry Darling
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film whose poor reputation precedes it. It’s going to be remembered not for anything that happens in the film, but for being the source of news stories about animosity between various players in its production. But I can look beyond all the gossip and behind-the-scenes drama and focus on what’s on screen. Unfortunately, what’s on screen is a movie that had no business making as much money as it did this past weekend.
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
The Full "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Is Out, And A Lot Of People Think Shuri Is The New Black Panther
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
Taissa Farmiga Returns to Star in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’
Taissa Farmiga is back in the habit. The actress is returning to The Conjuring horror universe to star in The Nun 2, New Line’s sequel to its 2018 global hit.More from The Hollywood ReporterStorm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line's 'The Nun 2' (Exclusive)Salli Richardson-Whitfield Extends HBO Overall DealSupreme Court Rulings Rocked -- and Rallied -- the 2022 CAA Amplify Summit Farmiga, who starred in the initial movie, will reprise her role as Sister Irene and joins Euphoria actress Storm Reid in the production, which will begin shooting later in October. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The...
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Celebrate Granddaughter’s Birthday Dressed As Cinderella And Prince
It was a birthday fit for royalty. Within their blended family, actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the parents of Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell. Kate and partner Danny Fujikawa had their first daughter, Rani, on October 2, 2018. It’s hard to believe, but Rani is already four and she was joined by Cinderella, played this weekend by Hawn herself.
