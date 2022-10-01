Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Getting A&E Documentary
Randy Orton went from punting legends to becoming a legend of the business himself. The multi-time world champion is getting an A&E biography as part of the network’s deal with WWE. PW Insider reported that the two parties are working on a Randy Orton project for their WWE Biography...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches
WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Criticized For Insulting WWE Over Crown Jewel Show
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. AEW President Tony Khan is very passionate about pro wrestling and that is without question. However, Khan has the tendency of saying very odd things from time to time.
ringsidenews.com
Michael Cole Teases John Cena’s Return During WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory has been getting a pretty good push on Monday Night Raw for the past year now. His antics have been in the thrown of many in the WWE Universe. Now a certain WWE legend’s return might be around the corner. This past Friday on SmackDown, Theory took...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Gives WWE Employees Expanded Paid Holiday Schedule
Triple H was given the role as the top person in charge of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as WWE Chairman. This was the best thing that could have happened for WWE according to fans. The Cerebral Assassin is more than aware of what fans...
ringsidenews.com
Dexter Lumis Explains How He Came Up With His Name
Dexter Lumis was one of the highlights of NXT television for the past couple of years, especially due to his amusing storyline with Indi Hartwell. However, Lumis and nine other NXT stars were released by WWE earlier this year. Dexter Lumis made his return back in August, much to the...
