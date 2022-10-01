ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

After Huricane Ian, Florida college students left homeless by floods

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A typical Friday for University of Central Florida students living at the Arden Villas apartments means preparing for a weekend of college football viewing, beer pong and, maybe, flipping open a book or two. Hurricane Ian required a change of plans. Students living at the complex...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gas in Florida is tax-free for month of October

Drivers in Florida saw a sharp drop in prices at the pump over the weekend due to the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went in effect Oct.1 and will run through the entire month. The act reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3

West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
PORT ORANGE, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida

The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
ORLANDO, FL

Community Policy