Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
After Huricane Ian, Florida college students left homeless by floods
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A typical Friday for University of Central Florida students living at the Arden Villas apartments means preparing for a weekend of college football viewing, beer pong and, maybe, flipping open a book or two. Hurricane Ian required a change of plans. Students living at the complex...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can receive some relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is providing assistance in the form of grants to pay for temporary housing, personal property loss and other disaster-related expenses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
Gas in Florida is tax-free for month of October
Drivers in Florida saw a sharp drop in prices at the pump over the weekend due to the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022, which went in effect Oct.1 and will run through the entire month. The act reduces the tax rate on motor fuel by 25.3 cents...
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Monday, Oct. 3
West Orange and Southwest Orange parents of Orange County Public Schools students wanting their lives to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian will have to wait one more day. OCPS officials announced Saturday, Oct. 1, that all district schools will remain closed Monday, Oct. 3. "Unfortunately, after consultation with Orange...
Dozens of Seminole County school bus stops moved due to Hurricane Ian aftermath
As a result of flooding from Hurricane Ian's trek across Florida, several Seminole County bus stops have been temporarily moved. Officials said the stops have been moved due to not only flooding, but road damage. The stops have been moved beginning Monday, October 3. Students who live in Altamonte Springs...
Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
Orlando & Orange County Added to FEMA Disaster Assistance for Florida
The City of Orlando and Orange County is in the second day of rescue, recovery, and assessment after Hurricane Ian. Orange County Fire Rescue crews have performed more than 1,700 rescues since the storm began, and many of these rescues were in life-threatening situations with submerged cars, raging waters, and flooded homes.
