thisisalabama.org
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation
Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South
I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
aces.edu
Growing Industrial Hemp in 2023
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The cultivation of industrial hemp in Alabama is regulated by a state-run application system. Between October and November, applications for hemp open to current and aspiring hemp growers. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System specialist shares the basics for growing industrial hemp in 2023. What is...
The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You
Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
Fish found in Alabama removed from endangered species list
A fish species found in some northeast Alabama waters and throughout the Tennessee River has been removed from the endangered species list.
aces.edu
Agricultural Pest Control – Plant Permit (AP)
This commercial category is for pesticide applicators that are applying pesticides to agricultural crops. Mode of Application Equipment Test (Aerial or Ground) Testing for this permit can be completed at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) in Montgomery. There is also a computer-based testing format that is available...
aces.edu
About the Alabama Pesticide Safety Education Program
A commercial applicator is a permitted applicator who uses, or supervises the use, of restricted-use pesticides and other pesticides for any purpose on any property. Also, a commercial applicator receives compensation other than trading of personal services between producers of agricultural commodities. Commercial applicators shall be further identified according to the type of pesticide application they are engaged in.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
"Sweet Home Alabama" Should It Be Our State Song?
Should Alabama''s state song officially be changed to "Sweet Home Alabama" by legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd? Read along to find out more about our current state song - then let me know in the comments what you think!
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
alreporter.com
Opinion | It’s hard to vote in Alabama
Term-limited Secretary of State John Merrill isn’t going to like this. According to the 2022 study “Cost of Voting in the American States,” Alabama ranks No. 45 out of the 50 states when it comes to how easy it is for people to vote. In other words, we’re fifth from the bottom. In yet another category. In so many categories. In just about any of the quality-of-life studies.
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
aces.edu
Alabama Cooperative Extension System professionals awarded at National Conference
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Several Alabama Cooperative Extension System professionals won awards for their excellent work at the National Extension Association of Family and Consumers Sciences Annual Conference in September. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed), the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and the Human Sciences Extension Program (HSE)...
Alabama Residents Checking Their Pennies After Shocking Discovery
How many of us have a cup holder, jar, or a pocket full of change right now? I can safely assume just about everyone! We all have spare change laying around. Now, go pull out all those pennies from your “coin collection” and then continue reading. To see exactly what you are looking for, check out the video by scrolling down.
Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Army Corps Studying Dams, Fish Flow in Alabama River
The elephant-ear mussels in the Cahaba River are getting old. The large mollusks serve as filters for the river and a food source for other animals that call the river home, including otters and turtles. They can live to be about 80, researchers say. But a few decades ago, they noticed a lack of young mussels in the river.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
Alabama GOP chairman made the photo ID he used to vote
When you vote in Alabama, state law requires you to show a photo ID at the polls. For most folks, this means a driver’s license, but other forms of government-issued ID are permitted — a military ID, a passport or a college student ID, among others, will do.
