Anaconda, MT

WRAL News

Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid

Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida's power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation's supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, FLA. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?

Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL News

Warming ocean temperatures cause for Ian's rapid intensification

Warming ocean temperatures are fueling tropical systems, causing them to intensify quickly and become more unpredictable. Out of the 56 tropical cyclones that caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. from 1980 to 2021, more than 70% underwent "rapid intensification," according to Climate Central. That means the...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Moose back on the loose after rescuers free it from fence

BARKHAMSTED, CONN. — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WRAL News

Shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian is famous

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
