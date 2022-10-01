Read full article on original website
Gas prices up across the US following Hurricane Ian -- but prices aren't rising in NC
The price of gas is continuing to rise across the United States after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall three times. AAA predicted last week that U.S. gas distribution could be affected due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Before Ian hit Florida, it made landfall in...
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida's power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation's supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they would...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, FLA. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida,...
What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire's reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
PONCE, PUERTO RICO — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. “I'm committed to this island,” he said...
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, MICH. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what...
Warming ocean temperatures cause for Ian's rapid intensification
Warming ocean temperatures are fueling tropical systems, causing them to intensify quickly and become more unpredictable. Out of the 56 tropical cyclones that caused more than $1 billion in damage in the U.S. from 1980 to 2021, more than 70% underwent "rapid intensification," according to Climate Central. That means the...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
Moose back on the loose after rescuers free it from fence
BARKHAMSTED, CONN. — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check...
To promote racial equality, NC sheriff's office is no longer enforcing minor traffic violations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations, like driving with a revoked license, having a tail light out, or inspection violations. The sheriff's office told WSOC-TV this is a part of an effort...
NC man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
Free snack of fruit, vegetables served to NC elementary students at 230 schools
Children at more than 230 North Carolina elementary schools will have an extra opportunity to try a healthy snack during their school day. According to the N.C. Department of Instruction, 232 schools have been selected for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which begins this year. At participating schools, cafeteria...
Shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian is famous
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
