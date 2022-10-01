Read full article on original website
Concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the season, reconsider Dolphins' handling of his head injury: 'I would not trust this team anymore'
Tua Tagovailoa is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
Click10.com
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out from Sunday’s Jets game with a concussion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will play Sunday’s game against the New York Jets without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tagovailoa out with a concussion. McDaniel said, “It’s too early to give a definite timeline, I can comfortably say he’ll be out for...
Albany Herald
NFL Concussion Protocols Emphasized After Tua Tagovailoa Debacle
The NFL has come under fire for its handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries between Weeks 3 and 4, and it appears as though there has been an emphasis put on correctly diagnosing head/neck injuries moving forward. The NFL world’s focus has been placed on the league’s...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allan Sills, about the events leading up to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
NBC Sports
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol
Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability. "The NFL...
Yardbarker
Medical Staff Mishaps for Miami Create Controversy for the NFL
Thursday night was a matchup everyone was waiting for as a red hot Miami Dolphins team went up against a struggling Cincinnati Bengals who were looking to regain a foothold on being Super Bowl contenders once again. Fans had some concerns about the status of Tua going into Thursday night as he seemingly suffered a concussion. After a short appointment with the medical staff, Tua returned to the game when his injury was ruled out as a concussion. It was later reported that his collapse on the field after a hit by the Bills defense was a back injury. Fans had some questions about the validity of the the concussion test going into the Thursday night matchup and their concerns would only get worse during the game.
Sporting News
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
