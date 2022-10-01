ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FanSided

3 overreactions from Michigan football’s road win at Iowa

These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan’s jumbo-sized road victory inside of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines controlled the Hawkeyes for three/fourths of the game in their home stadium. When crunch time rolled around Michigan football put the stake through the heart of Iowa and broke them. It was a sign of what championship teams can do when the moment of truth is facing you head-to-head.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven. Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown

Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 3 Iowa field hockey falls to No. 4 Maryland

The third-ranked Iowa field hockey dropped a top-five Big Ten matchup to No. 4 Maryland, 2-1, at home on Friday afternoon, taking its first home loss of the season. Junior forward Alex Wesneski scored the Hawkeyes’ lone goal unassisted with three minutes left in the third quarter. Wesneski stole the ball from Maryland’s Maura Verleg directly in front of the Terrapin goal and scored for the 11th time this season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Iowan

UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye

After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

On the Record: Sept. 30, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with Daily Iowan News Reporter Emily Nyberg on the University of Iowa’s new capital improvement projects and with Liam Halawith, one of the DI’s politics reporters we will discuss the conclusion of his series on rural population decline in the state.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot

Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression

Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

The James Theater to show one-man adaptation of ‘Beowulf’

The legend of Beowulf is over a thousand years old. It details the journey of the hero, Beowulf, who slays the monster, Grendel, at the request of the King of Danes. Beowulf then has to defeat Grendel’s mother as well. The play concludes with Beowulf ruling as the King of Geats for fifty years, dying from a wound he receives from slaying a dragon.
IOWA CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Anamosa hosts 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest, Pumpkin Weigh Off

Anamosa — Saturday morning, Anamosa hosted it's 34th Annual Pumpkin Fest event in downtown Anamosa. This year’s theme was 150 Years and Still Standing Gourd, to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is like Christmas.", said Greg Norlin...
ANAMOSA, IA

