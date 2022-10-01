Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
Golf Digest
Josh Allen dunking on Bryson DeChambeau’s rope videos was the surprise of the weekend
Just when you thought we had put #GalleryRopeGate behind us, Josh Allen has brought it back. And we’re not mad about it. As you probably know, Bryson DeChambeau was captured freaking out on video when a gallery rope at the LIV event in Chicago caught him in the face. It’s been the talk of golf social media for the past two weeks.
NFL・
Golf.com
The perfect hat to wear on and off the golf course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit
Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
Charley Hull wins second LPGA Tour title at The Ascendant LPGA
English golfer Charley Hull fired a 7-under final-round 64 to hold off all challengers and secure her second career LPGA
thecomeback.com
Pro golfer makes hole-in-one, doesn’t know it
For amateur and pro golfers alike, a hole-in-one is maybe the best feeling you can have. There’s a certain thrill about standing on the tee box and watching your shot drop in the hole from well over 100 yards away. MJ Daffue recently experienced part of that. Daffue made...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
BBC
Alfred Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox wins by one shot at St Andrews
-15 R Fox (NZ); -14 A Noren (Swe), C Shinkwin (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Rozner (Fra); -12 D Gavins (Eng) Selected others: -11 T Hatton, R Mansell (Eng); -10 G Forrest, C Syme (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire); -8 R MacIntyre (Sco) Ryan Fox won the Alfred Dunhill...
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
Golf Digest
A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour
When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
Golf Digest
This backstory to Charley Hull and Mackenzie Hughes ending winless streaks on the same day borders on spooky
Ending winless droughts was the story of the weekend on the LPGA and PGA Tour. But just how similar the stories played out on the two tours is almost freaky. At The Ascendent LPGA in Texas, Charley Hull beat Xiyu Lin by a shot at Old American Golf Club. It was Hull’s second career title, but her first since the 2016 CME Tour Championship. And the 26-year-old from England shared her accomplishment with friends on the 18th green:
Golf Digest
Wilson Staff Model Collection putters: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Wilson extends its Staff Model family to include its first ever line-up of milled putters. The four traditional models are milled from soft but durable 304 stainless steel and include a classic heel-toe weighted blade, a traditional clamshell-shaped half mallet, a contemporary mallet with parallel heel and toe wings, and the latest iteration of a Wilson original, the 8802 heel-shafted blade.
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Richard Mansell leads by four ahead of final round at St Andrews
Players have teed up on rotation at Carnoustie, the Old Course at St Andrews and Kingsbarns this week ahead of a 54-hole cut, with the final 18 holes to be contested at St Andrews on Sunday. Mansell will head to the famous venue as the man to catch on 15...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Winner's Bag: Mackenzie Hughes, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-6), S55 (7-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts. WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52, 56 degrees). Glide 2.0 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. PUTTER: Scottsdale TR Piper. BALL: Titleist Pro V1x. GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC.
GolfWRX
2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls secretly began tour seeding last week
We’re used to seeing new equipment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and indeed it’s the tournament at which Titleist has begun tour seeding for the next iteration of the Pro V1 golf ball in the past. This year, however, staffers apparently couldn’t wait until Vegas and “tour validation,” Titleist’s term for the process of tour seeding and feedback, actually began at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
