WIFR
Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
seehafernews.com
4-Year-Old Child Dies In Beloit After Being Hit By Vehicle Saturday
A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Beloit. Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex just before 9:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say neither alcohol nor...
WIFR
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Onto It’s Side, Jaws Of Life Needed To Get 1 Person Out Of The Vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
WIFR
Police: No charges in Beloit 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - No one faces charges in the death of a four-year-old hit by a vehicle Saturday outside a Beloit sports complex. “This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving,” the Beloit Police Department shared Monday in a news release via Facebook. Investigators say the...
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
WIFR
4 year old dies after being struck by vehicle in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 4-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, the City of Beloit Police Department said. Police received a call at 9:42 a.m. Saturday reporting that a child was struck by a vehicle outside of a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue in Beloit.
rockfordscanner.com
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
Mattress ablaze in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Crews are investigating a house fire that ended with a mattress ablaze on Friday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department encountered high heat on the second floor of a home at 1930 Oxford Street shortly after 3 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters contained the flames to a mattress in a second-floor […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
WIFR
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
WIFR
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday. Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession. A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Terminate A Chase With A Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment.
