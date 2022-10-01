ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SPD: Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluff's on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knox County, TN
Accidents
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Condominiums#Accident#The American Red Cross#Kfd Investigators
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe

Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal East Knoxville Hit and Run

Knoxville Police are investigating an East Knoxville fatal hit and run. Officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street Friday night and found the male bicyclist lying in the road with severe injuries. The victim taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown. Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said. Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Maryville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What will the future of Knox County look like?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
hardknoxwire.com

UPDATE: Police ID bicyclist from fatal hit-and-run

Knoxville Police Department officials said Monday they had identified a bicyclist who was killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash in East Knoxville but they were still looking for the vehicle that struck him. The victim was George Davis, 59, of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. Officers from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy