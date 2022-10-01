Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
1450wlaf.com
Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
SPD: Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluff's on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
wvlt.tv
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved...
Knox County looks to develop plans for housing and traffic together
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Over the next 20 years, Knox County leaders expect more than 75,000 people to move into the county. One of the county's challenges is where to put all of those people. The county is in the process of developing a strategic plan for land use and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal East Knoxville Hit and Run
Knoxville Police are investigating an East Knoxville fatal hit and run. Officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Magnolia Avenue near Spruce Street Friday night and found the male bicyclist lying in the road with severe injuries. The victim taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wvlt.tv
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown. Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said. Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Maryville...
wvlt.tv
Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
WATE
Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
wvlt.tv
What will the future of Knox County look like?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
City of Knoxville to upgrade Summit Hill traffic signal system; lane closures expected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville said it is upgrading the traffic signal system on Summit Hill Drive from Central to Locust Street starting Monday, Oct. 3. The upgrades include signals, poles, pedestrian infrastructure and signs, according to the city's post on social media. Starting Oct. 3, there...
WATE
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
hardknoxwire.com
UPDATE: Police ID bicyclist from fatal hit-and-run
Knoxville Police Department officials said Monday they had identified a bicyclist who was killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash in East Knoxville but they were still looking for the vehicle that struck him. The victim was George Davis, 59, of Knoxville, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. Officers from the...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0