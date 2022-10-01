Read full article on original website
Seeking $4.65 Million, This Stunning Estate in Paradise Valley Designed for Grand Entertaining with A Massive Diving Pool
The Estate in Paradise Valley, an incredible home features a split floor plan, with all bedrooms en suite plus an exercise room, private office, cigar lounge & bar, and guest family room/library is now available for sale. This home located at 7740 N Mockingbird Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Cionne L McCarthy (Phone: 602-619-4550) & Mikhail Quijada (Phone: 480-206-6920) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paradise Valley.
Asking $11.5 Million, This Stately Estate in The Heart of Paradise Valley offers The Most Exquisite Finishes and Seamless Design with Incredible Views
The Estate in Paradise Valley, a phenomenal property has exquisite natural limestone & hardwood flooring throughout, oversized elder wood doors and custom millwork and tile is now available for sale. This home located at 6112 E Quartz Mountain Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joshua A Peters (Phone: 480-788-7556) & (Phone: ) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paradise Valley.
Brush fire burns near Loop 202 in Tempe
Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading near Loop 202 and Priest on Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Eastbound US 60 ramp to Loop 101 to be closed Oct. 3 - 30
Due to a massive water main break a few months ago, ramp closures are needed for repairs in Tempe. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details on what you need to know.
Tempe to change street, park names after apparent ties to KKK
A brand new immersive exhibit opens in Scottsdale today that ventures into the valley of the kings. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of...
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
Box truck knocks down Mesa light pole, ends up in canal
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized in Mesa after a box truck struck a light pole and careened into a canal on Saturday, police said. It is unclear what caused the crash, but police said the impact left a light pole lying in the street near Main Street and Gilbert.
Part of Loop 303 near Litchfield Park reopened after crash caused by wrong-way driver
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of a freeway in the West Valley is back open after a driver went into the wrong lanes, causing a multi-car crash on Friday. It happened the Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was...
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix
Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
See ya, triple digits: Phoenix area forecast calls for patio outings as temps cool down
PHOENIX - Arizona may finally be able to say summer is behind us as triple-digit temperatures are not in our 10-day forecast. This is great news as many are looking to head outside for dinner on the patio, or maybe a few drinks. While it's not fall in the same...
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
Bulk trash items pile up due to City of Phoenix staffing challenges
PHOENIX - Phoenix streets and alleys have seen better days. Bulk trash items are piling up -- getting bigger by the day, and it will be that way for a while. If you're getting ready to put your bulk trash to the curb for pickup, you might want to check the City of Phoenix's website first. Staffing challenges are slowing the process, and it might affect your pickup date.
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock
PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
Developers Dislike Proposed Mesa Drive-thru Rules
Commercial developers and restaurant industry representatives were heavily represented among the approximately 60 attendees of a Sept. 21 online community meeting with the Mesa Planning Division to discuss the City’s proposed zoning changes for drive-thrus. All the representatives who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the plan. Under...
