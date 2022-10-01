ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

'It just broke my heart': Victims' family in shock following McGregor shooting

By Alicia Naspretto
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the five victims and suspect involved in a Thursday morning shooting in McGregor.

DPS confirmed 38-year-old Monica Delgado, along with 15-years-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila were among those dead after the shooting. They were the step-children of the alleged shooter, Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes.

Monica's family told 25 News they were in shock and never expected this to happen.

"Just to hear it and to hear he hurt other people as well who had nothing to do with it," her first cousin Diana Aviles said. "It's hard. It's hard on the family to know he hurt people who weren't involved."

Monica's family said her murder and the murder of her two children felt completely out of nowhere. She and her boyfriend had been together for more than a decade and they never saw him show aggression before.

"They had problems like any other couple, nothing big just normal problems," Delgado's brother Joel Delgado Aviles said through a translator. "It was very unexpected, we didn't expect something like this at all."

Monica leaves behind three young children. Her cousin, Diana, said they were in the house at the time of the murders, but were unharmed.

"That's why we don't understand because he hurt his own children, probably more than anyone," she said. "They had to see things no one should have to see."

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and to help her children as they start this healing process.

ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

