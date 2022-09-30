Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
KSLA
Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief Oct. 24. Kramm was selected from over 39 applicants after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of qualified...
menastar.com
Miller-Bowie Health Coalition collects winter supplies for the homeless
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Winter weather can bring hardships to the homeless. A Texarkana non-profit is stepping in to bring warmth and relief from the cold to those who need it most. The mission of the Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is to provide health resources to those in the Texarkana area who are in need.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
txktoday.com
Food Truck Fridays are back for the month of October
Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Come out each Friday in October and enjoy various cuisines and sweet treats at the newly renovated Court House square in downtown Texarkana. Tables, chairs and tents provided by the City will allow patrons to enjoy their delicious food and the wonderful weather.
txktoday.com
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: National Taco Day at Tacos 4 Life
TEXARKANA, Texas - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, so celebrate appropriately. KTBS 3's Chloe Abbott is doing just that by check out Tacos 4 Life at 3005 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas. At Tacos 4 Life, you have the unique and exciting opportunity to help end childhood hunger...
KTBS
"I still hear voices from Vietnam:" County Judge Jerry Crane braved the battlefields
HOPE, Ark. -- Those John Wayne war movies that Jerry Crane watched, and his upbringing, inspired him to want to help his country in battle. He left high school early in 1967 to go to Vietnam. The two tours that young paratrooper would endure are never far from mind. "We...
swark.today
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
KSLA
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
hopeprescott.com
Class of 1992 Attends Homecoming
Several classes held reunions this past weekend and attended the Hope/Hot Springs game. Here members of the class of 1992 are shown cheering for the Bobcats.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
swark.today
Hope Water & Light closure Thursday morning
The HWL office will be closed on Thursday, October 6th from 8am- 8:30am for an employee meeting. Personnel will be available for water and electric emergencies at 870-777-3000. If you need to make a payment, you can use the kiosk located inside the first set of double doors, mail your payment to P.O. Box 2020, Hope, AR 71802, pay through Smarthub with one of your electronic devices, or call 870-777-3000 to pay over the telephone.
KSLA
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
swark.today
Computer basics for seniors course to take place October 20, 27
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold computer basics for senior adults courses on the UA Hope campus on October 20 and 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are designed to introduce basic computing concepts to novice and limited users in topics ranging from computer parts, email, internet basics, computer safety, and more! The cost is $20 per class.
