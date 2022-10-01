WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers can learn more about Indiana’s forests in October, as part of an initiative from the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The DNR Division of Forestry is holding open houses at forests across Indiana- including Salamonie River State Forest- to provide information on each forest’s management, and hear feedback from the public. The forestry division is also leading guided hikes at each location.

