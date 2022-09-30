Read full article on original website
KTBS
The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: National Taco Day at Tacos 4 Life
TEXARKANA, Texas - Tuesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, so celebrate appropriately. KTBS 3's Chloe Abbott is doing just that by check out Tacos 4 Life at 3005 Mall Drive in Texarkana, Texas. At Tacos 4 Life, you have the unique and exciting opportunity to help end childhood hunger...
txktoday.com
Food Truck Fridays are back for the month of October
Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Come out each Friday in October and enjoy various cuisines and sweet treats at the newly renovated Court House square in downtown Texarkana. Tables, chairs and tents provided by the City will allow patrons to enjoy their delicious food and the wonderful weather.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
1 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus County, which is off of Farm to Market Highway 71 near the Maple Springs […]
Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby
A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby.
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
KSLA
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
txktoday.com
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
KSLA
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, were reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport Monday night (Oct. 3). A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Some type of...
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Inmate who died in Hempstead Detention Center identified
78-year-old Coy Clayborn was found by detention officers around 4:15 p.m. on Friday with a sheet tied from his neck to the top bunk. Officers began CPR on Clayborn until Pafford EMS arrived on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive Clayborn, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner just before 5 p.m.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
