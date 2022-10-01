ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

What will the future of Knox County look like?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Education
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Founder's Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Linus K12
karnschronicle.com

Water mane explosion shortens the school day

On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Who's Hiring? Knoxville Fire Department

Knoxville Fire Department is looking for new employees. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Powell High School principal, from student to leader

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
POWELL, TN
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Founder’s Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WTVC

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County Sheriff's K-9 road to recovery after surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
WATE

Knox Pride Fest kicks off Friday

A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

