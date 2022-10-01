Read full article on original website
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Knoxville working to give children a safer walk to school
City of Knoxville has added several sidewalks recently.
What will the future of Knox County look like?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Director of Anderson County Schools Tim Parrott released a statement on Saturday to dispel rumors and misinformation that he said had spread on social media. Clinton High School went on a soft lockdown on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after Principal...
WATE
‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
Lenoir City coffee shop that employs workers with special needs aims to keep doors open
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — All it took was one customer visiting Riverside Coffee Shop to post on Facebook the challenges the business has faced due to the pandemic. The coffee shop employs those with special needs and now the community is rallying behind them with their support to help keep them open.
Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
Water mane explosion shortens the school day
On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
Who's Hiring? Knoxville Fire Department
Knoxville Fire Department is looking for new employees. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
‘Volunteer Legacy’ unites UT athletes and underserved youth
The venture was launched by Spyre Sports Group.
Powell High School principal, from student to leader
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Powell High School community spirit is commonplace with a lot of the student body cherishing their time spent as a Panther. One such student would return as a doctor and the school’s principal. I think we have all been there at one point,...
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Founder’s Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6...
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
KFD responds to apartment fire in Sequoyah Hills
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood according to the Knoxville Fire Depart
Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD
The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
Knox Pride Fest kicks off Friday
A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”
