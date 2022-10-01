Read full article on original website
Watch: By boat and jet ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts
On a stretch of beach, etched into the sand, there were calls for immediate assistance: “Help,” “SOS.”
10-year-old offers allowance to help favorite Fla. vacation spot recover from Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As damage assessments continue in communities across southwest Florida, people all over the country are seeing shocking photos and videos emerge of the devastating damage Hurricane Ian left behind, and many are wondering how they can help. Among those looking to help the hurricane victims...
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
