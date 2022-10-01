Texans vs. Chargers DFS lineup: Weighing contributions from Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Dallas Cowboys Legend Says Dak Prescott in No Danger of Losing Spot as Starting QB
In Dak Prescott’s absence, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped up tremendously. He’s led the team to a pair of victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants over the last two weeks. Because of Dallas’ success with Prescott out, some speculate there might be...
profootballnetwork.com
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds
The Cowboys host the Commanders in the second straight NFC East matchup for both teams.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
profootballnetwork.com
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
The injuries continue to mount, testing our roster depth and requiring us to seek replacements. That’s why you’re here — to scout replacements. We had some big-name players go down in Week 4. Javonte Williams has a devasting knee injury that will end his season. Jonathan Taylor has what is widely believed to be a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him a week or two. Cordarrelle Patterson landed on IR Monday. Rookie WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Treylon Burks (foot) both went down and could miss time, and Isaiah McKenzie (more on him later) sustained a concussion.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
profootballnetwork.com
Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?
Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?
The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend
There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
profootballnetwork.com
Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for Colts’ Backfield
The injury to Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest pieces of fantasy football news heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s examine the latest news surrounding Taylor’s ankle injury and what it means for fantasy managers going forward on a short week for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers
Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
profootballnetwork.com
Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action
The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 5: James Robinson, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and More
The previous week might not yet be over, but fantasy football Week 5 start/sit decisions are already at the forefront of the mind for managers. Let’s take a look through the data from the first four weeks as we try to identify which players we can look to start and sit in our Week 5 fantasy lineups.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings Kansas promo code: Rams-49ers bet $5, win $200 bonus
Get 40-1 odds on Monday Night Football with our DraftKings Kansas promo code. When you use our links to sign up, the promo code will be applied for you. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, TN, WV. NEW USER OFFER. BET $5, WIN...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
profootballnetwork.com
Lovie Smith after winless Houston Texans latest setback: ‘We’re not a good football team, yet’
HOUSTON — Instead of unraveling late in the game during another epic collapse, as they have already done three times this season, the latest defeat for the winless Houston Texans took a different path toward an identical outcome. The Texans have squandered leads and fast starts previously in being...
