Texans vs. Chargers DFS lineup: Weighing contributions from Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen

The injuries continue to mount, testing our roster depth and requiring us to seek replacements. That’s why you’re here — to scout replacements. We had some big-name players go down in Week 4. Javonte Williams has a devasting knee injury that will end his season. Jonathan Taylor has what is widely believed to be a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him a week or two. Cordarrelle Patterson landed on IR Monday. Rookie WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Treylon Burks (foot) both went down and could miss time, and Isaiah McKenzie (more on him later) sustained a concussion.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO