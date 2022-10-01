Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Showers, windy weather sticking around
Not much in the forecast has changed or will change over the next few days. The remnants of Ian will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting to 50 mph.
pix11.com
NYC crews help Puerto Rico with storm recovery
As we continue to come to grips with the impact that Hurricane Ian had in Florida, another U.S. territory is in the midst of its own recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona. PIX11’s Amy Yensi spoke to the emergency responders from our region that are on the ground in Puerto Rico.
pix11.com
Northwell Health's new gun awareness campaign
You can save a life, just by asking one question. Northwell Health, New York state's largest health system, is encouraging parents to ask others about the status of guns in their homes. They have just released a new gun awareness commercial campaign called "It doesn't kill to ask."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Northwell Health gun awareness campaign encourages parents to ask one important question when dropping kids off at a friend’s house
You can save a life, just by asking one question. Northwell Health, New York state’s largest health system, is encouraging parents to ask others about the status of guns in their homes. They have just released a new gun awareness commercial campaign called “It doesn’t kill to ask.”
Comments / 0