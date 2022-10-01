ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Cincinnati Elder's Carson Browne makes high-flying touchdown catch against Archbishop Moeller

By Zach Shugan
 2 days ago

The 6-foot-9 senior displayed some extraordinary hops and hands

Photo by Jeff Harwell

Carson Browne's primary sport is basketball, but the senior can ball out on the football field, too.

In a showdown between two of Ohio's finest programs at the University of Cincinnati, Browne made the play of the game and a potential play of the year candidate.

The 6-foot-9 tight end leaped like he was going up for a rebound. Instead, he came up with a touchdown.

The defender played the ball as well as he possibly could, but the towering Browne tipped the ball with his left hand and caught it with his right before touching a foot down in the end zone.

The touchdown helped Elder, the No. 8 team in Ohio , even up the score with No. 3 Archbishop Moeller in the first quarter.

