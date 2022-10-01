Smith also added 49 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He was able to throw for at least 320 yards and two touchdowns for the second straight week, taking advantage of a weak Lions defense. Smith's two passing touchdowns went to the tight ends in Will Dissly and Noah Fant, while DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 240 yards receiving. Smith won't be quite as appealing of a streaming play next week in a tougher matchup on the road against the Saints.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO