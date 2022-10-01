Greg Cote: Unfair to Dolphins for armchair experts who have never examined Tua to malign team doctors

Read full article on original website
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "in good spirits" Friday after receiving a concussion during Thursday night's game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been in the league’s concussion protocol since he was stretchered off of the field on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit that saw Tagovailoa’s head and back hit the ground came just days after the same two areas hit the field...
Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist. On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards. Here is my...
The pro football consultant who cleared Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play during the team’s Sept. 25 game has been terminated, a source familiar with the matter said. The consultant, who was not named, gave his approval after Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf during Miami’s 27-15...
