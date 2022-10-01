Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts to Yan Xioanan's win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211
UFC Fight Night 211 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Yan Xioanan solidified top contender status when she defeated Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47). As is the case with every UFC main event, the MMA community had plenty to...
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
Mackenzie Dern disappointed with her jiu-jitsu in UFC Fight Night 211 loss: 'I should be finishing'
Mackenzie Dern’s return to the cage didn’t go as planned. The UFC women’s strawweight contender suffered a loss in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas when she came up short in a majority decision against China’s Yan Xiaonan. But...
HW Fighter Says Aaron Rodgers On Ayahuasca Is UFC Ready
While Aaron Rodgers may be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, there is at least one person who thinks he could be an elite fighter with some unique performance enhancers. While he is an undoubtedly polarizing figure in football, there is little denying the skills that Rodgers has...
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
What time is UFC Vegas 61 today? Schedule, main card start time for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
A chance to climb up the strawweight ladder is on the line at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1. Inside the UFC’s APEX Center, Mackenzie Dern faces Yan Xiaonan. Dern, ranked 13th in the UFC's strawweight rankings, is a multi-time medalist in Jiu-Jitsu. She started training at three and competed in major Jiu-Jitsu competitions at 14. Dern made her MMA debut in 2016 and joined the UFC in 2018. She is 7-2 with the promotion.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 211 loss?
Mackenzie Dern is 0-2 in UFC main events after falling short to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211. Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a majority decision defeat to Xiaonan (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in Saturday’s strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now she’s forced to go back to the drawing board and see what’s next.
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Helwani To Promoters: Shame On You For Letting Nickal Get Away
Ariel Helwani is praising the UFC‘s signing of Bo Nickal and shaming those who didn’t. The UFC has added some new talent to its roster over the last few weeks. The latest installment of Dana White‘s Contender Series just finished up and a bunch of fighters were able to obtain UFC contracts. Among them was the collegiate wrestling champion Bo Nickal.
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC adds Drakkar Klose vs. Mark Madsen to Oct. 29 lineup
Drakkar Klose will get his wish. Klose (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) is set to meet Mark Madsen (12-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) on Oct. 29 at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after an initial report by Vegas Insider.
Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali
Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.
Bellator 286's Juan Archuleta staying ready for possible return as grand prix alternate
LOS ANGELES – Juan Archuleta is happy to stick to bantamweight just in case there’s another opportunity at the grand prix. Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) meets Enrique Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) on Saturday’s Bellator 286 main card at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
25 Year Old Boxer Luis Quiñones Dies 5 Days After KO Loss
The combat sports world as a whole has suffered a loss, as Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones has passed away days after suffering a knockout loss. At 25 years old, Quiñones was a junior welterweight boxer with a total of 11 pro fights, according to BoxRec, with a record of 10-1 with 6 knockouts. Unfortunately, it was the first loss of his career that would end up taking his life, after he suffered a devastating knockout to undefeated Jose Munoz on September 24th.
Sonnen Names Who Jake Paul Should Make MMA Debut Against
Jake Paul has seemingly announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen knows exactly who he should fight. Paul has been fairly successful in his boxing career this far, knocking out every man he has ever faced, including two former UFC fighters. While he has the biggest test of his career coming up against Anderson Silva, he recently made the announcement that he was making the move to MMA, working with a major promotion and training at top MMA gym American Kickboxing Academy, home to former champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier, to name a select few.
Helwani Names Non-Fighter Who 1000% Should Be In UFC HOF
Out of all of the non-fighters who are not in the UFC Hall of Fame, there is one that MMA journalism veteran Ariel Helwani believes deserves the placement. Helwani has been a member of the MMA community for almost as long as it has existed, covering the sport through the various phases of the evolutionary process.
Brandon Gibson looks 'forward to taking that next step together' with Tony Ferguson after UFC 279
LOS ANGELES – Brandon Gibson still plans on being a part of Tony Ferguson’s camps moving forward. The renowned striking coach, who works with the likes of former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones and top prospect Aaron Pico, trained Ferguson in the lead-up to his fight at UFC 279 earlier this month.
