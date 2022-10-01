ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said. At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Downtown San Diego#Jeep Compass#Target#Info Onscene Tv#Ig
triton.news

Potentially Explosive Substance Rendered Safe Following Bomb Squad Response

Multiple bomb squads responded to a potentially explosive substance found in a one-liter bottle at UC San Diego’s Pacific Hall the evening of September 28, according to UCSD’s Associate Director of University Communications, Leslie Sepuka. The substance—identified as diethyl ether—had dissolved into organic peroxides, which are potentially explosive....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Voice of San Diego

Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery

Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
ESCONDIDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy