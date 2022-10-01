Read full article on original website
1 person hurt in possible home invasion
San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a possible home-invasion at the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning where they found a male adult with possible gun-shot-wounds to the head.
Person Shot in Head During Alleged Rolando Home Invasion Robbery
A person was shot in the head Sunday in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego, police said. The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. Sunday and was suspected to be connected to a home invasion robbery on University and College avenues, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.
One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash
EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 43-year-old missing at-risk man.
Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said. At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
Man pleads not guilty to murder, DUI, in toddler's death in City Heights
A man accused of driving under the influence, fatally striking a toddler in City Heights, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges.
Potentially Explosive Substance Rendered Safe Following Bomb Squad Response
Multiple bomb squads responded to a potentially explosive substance found in a one-liter bottle at UC San Diego’s Pacific Hall the evening of September 28, according to UCSD’s Associate Director of University Communications, Leslie Sepuka. The substance—identified as diethyl ether—had dissolved into organic peroxides, which are potentially explosive....
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
$10K Reward Offered for Info on Teen's Drive-By Killing: Escondido Police
Authorities on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago. Miguel Castro, 17, was mortally wounded on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone...
Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man
Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
4 in custody after abandoned boat found near Ocean Beach
Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.
The accident data behind Carlsbad's local emergency proclamation for e-bike, bicycle accidents
Carlsbad City Council members continued their discussion on improving street safety Sept. 27, one month after the city declared a local state of emergency due to an increase in traffic accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes.
Husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete back in court
Earlier this week, Larry Millete was found mentally competent to stand trial for her murder. That means criminal proceedings will now continue.
Woman seriously injured in Carlsbad e-bike crash
A 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike in Carlsbad was hospitalized Wednesday after officers found her on the ground suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.
2 hurt in rollover crash on SR-94
Two cars on the freeway were speeding when one driver lost control of their vehicle, CHP officers said.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
Local law enforcement fighting harder to stop catalytic converter thefts
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are continuing to fight against the rise in catalytic converter thefts.
