WATCH: Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 6 game scores and highlights

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 6 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 6 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores:

Victoria East vs. Miller: 21-66 (FINAL)

Victoria West vs. Moody: 55-16 (FINAL)

St. Joseph vs. Regents: 12-51 (FINAL)

Waco La Vega vs. Yoakum: 42-14 (FINAL)

London vs. Edna: 3-49 (FINAL)

Palacios vs. Aransas Pass: 48-6 (FINAL)

Houston Kipp Academy vs. Hallettsville: 0-47 (FINAL)

Industrial vs. Mathis: 45-6 (FINAL)

Tidehaven vs. East Bernard: 30-9 (FINAL)

Bloomington vs. Shiner: 14-62 (FINAL)

Three Rivers vs. Refugio: 7-58 (FINAL)

Ganado vs. Kenedy: 42-14 (FINAL)

Burton vs. Yorktown: 40-0 (FINAL)

Somerville vs. Louise: 14-13 (FINAL)

Fort Bend vs. Victoria Cobras: 54-6 (FINAL)

You can view previous articles on CFL news and updates here .

