Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

It’s a cool, but pleasant start to the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It looks to be a nice quiet weather pattern for Central New York heading into the start of the first week of October. High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to build in from Canada. This means our chances are very low for any rain through the middle of the week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Heating With Wood This Winter

I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York State is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
#Central New York
waer.org

City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk

The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localsyr.com

“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY
localsyr.com

Apple Harvest Festival takes over downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October. The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30...
ITHACA, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton

The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
FULTON, NY

