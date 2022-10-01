Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
It’s a cool, but pleasant start to the week
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It looks to be a nice quiet weather pattern for Central New York heading into the start of the first week of October. High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to build in from Canada. This means our chances are very low for any rain through the middle of the week.
Temperatures dipping to near freezing; frost heading to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Temperatures are forecasts to dip almost below freezing and bring frost to Central New York to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. A frost advisory has been issued across the region starting overnight and lasting until 9 a.m. Monday, weather officials said. Temperatures will drop to 35 to 32 degrees, officials said.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
adirondackalmanack.com
Heating With Wood This Winter
I need to preface this article by assuring readers that, contrary to what many people are saying, New York State is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit burning wood or woody biomass products (pellets, scrap wood, sawmill and forest residues) at this time. There is a draft-plan, however, in which the state Climate Action Council’s advisory panel sets out scenarios for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with overall wood use decreasing within that time frame.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 30-October 2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September flew by! During this first weekend of October, be sure to see and do all the things available in the area. These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to […]
localsyr.com
What’s going around: October 3, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
localsyr.com
National gas prices continue to rise, but local gas prices are still falling
(WSYR-TV)- Gas prices are continuing to fall locally, but nationally, many states are seeing a price hike in gas, an all too familiar pain. The national average is now $3.80, up $0.07 from September 26. However, gas prices continue to fall in New York. New York’s average is now $3.60,...
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Syracuse-Wagner drew smallest Dome crowd of the season, but N.C. State could bring a big number
Syracuse, N.Y. — The inside of the JMA Wireless Dome emptied early on Saturday night as Syracuse football cruised to a 59-0 victory over Wagner. But the stands weren’t very full to begin with. Only 33,373 people were in attendance for Syracuse’s shutout win. It’s the lowest attendance...
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
localsyr.com
“Annie” hits the Landmark Theatre tomorrow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the middle of the last century, Syracuse had a reputation as a try-out town for theater shows headed to Broadway and across the country. That reputation is coming back. The latest show to gear up for their national tour is the classic musical, “Annie,”...
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
localsyr.com
Apple Harvest Festival takes over downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October. The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30...
oswegocountybusiness.com
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton
The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
