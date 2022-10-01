ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Butterflies, Dachsunds, barbecue and more at Sandy Creek Park

There weather could not have been better but turn out was a little light at the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and Butterly Festival held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park. In addition to a butterfly release and Dachshund races there were arts crafts, live...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Mud hoggers, cyclists and hot rodders come together to raise money for toys

Folks that love mud hogging, hot rods, motorcycles, ATV'S and more came together on Saturday to raise money for toys on Saturday at Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. The event, which was organized by officers with the Kirbyville Police Department and others as a way of raising money for the Toys for Tots program which provides needy children with toys at Christmas.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KTRE

Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
LUFKIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
kjas.com

Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Gun Theft Arrest

Sabine Parish, La - On September 23, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle located in the Red River near Coushatta. The vehicle was registered to a man living in Sabine Parish but working away from home. After identifying the owner of the car, Deputies...
SABINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

H.C. Alford

HC ALFORD (91) of Jasper, Texas, passed away February 20, 2022. Graveside services for HC will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas, on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. HC was born in Jasper, Texas, on October 29, 1929, to Harry Comer Alford and Pearl Newman...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Bobby Joe Saulsbury

A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate the Life of Bobby Joe Saulsbury will be 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, Jasper, Texas, with Graveside services following at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Bobby Joe Saulsbury passed away at home...
LIVINGSTON, TX

