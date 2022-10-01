Read full article on original website
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
Butterflies, Dachsunds, barbecue and more at Sandy Creek Park
There weather could not have been better but turn out was a little light at the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest and Butterly Festival held on Saturday at Sandy Creek Park. In addition to a butterfly release and Dachshund races there were arts crafts, live...
Mud hoggers, cyclists and hot rodders come together to raise money for toys
Folks that love mud hogging, hot rods, motorcycles, ATV'S and more came together on Saturday to raise money for toys on Saturday at Magnolia Park in Kirbyville. The event, which was organized by officers with the Kirbyville Police Department and others as a way of raising money for the Toys for Tots program which provides needy children with toys at Christmas.
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Pursuit began in Calcasieu Parish, ended in Newton County, suspect escaped on foot
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says that an early Saturday morning vehicle pursuit which began in Calcasieu Parish ended in Newton County with the suspect ditching their vehicle and escaping on foot. According to Burby, it all began shortly before 3:00 when Calcasieu Parish deputies tried to stop a vehicle...
Officials: Child’s skin was ‘badly burned’ after being put in hot water, Lufkin man arrested
NOTE: This article might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after being accused of burning a child in a bathtub, said the Angelina County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1. Miguel Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child for the incident that […]
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigating early Saturday morning armed robbery
BROOKELAND, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Brookeland. The robbery happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Valero on US Highway 96 shortly before 6 a.m., after receiving a call about a robbery.
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange. The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Gun Theft Arrest
Sabine Parish, La - On September 23, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle located in the Red River near Coushatta. The vehicle was registered to a man living in Sabine Parish but working away from home. After identifying the owner of the car, Deputies...
H.C. Alford
HC ALFORD (91) of Jasper, Texas, passed away February 20, 2022. Graveside services for HC will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas, on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. HC was born in Jasper, Texas, on October 29, 1929, to Harry Comer Alford and Pearl Newman...
Bobby Joe Saulsbury
A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate the Life of Bobby Joe Saulsbury will be 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home, Jasper, Texas, with Graveside services following at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. Bobby Joe Saulsbury passed away at home...
